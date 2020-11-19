Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins last played when the Raiders came to Arrowhead Stadium and won back in Week Five. Watkins is moving toward making a return to action.

Watkins fully participated in practiced on Wednesday with a hamstring injury that has caused him to miss four games.

Only two Chiefs missed practice in the first official session after the bye week: Defensive end Taco Charlton (ankle) and cornerback Bopete Keyes (illness). Offensive lineman Mike Remmers (rib) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (ankle) practiced on a limited basis.

Fully participating in practice, other than Watkins, were defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (ankle), center Austin Reiter (knee), defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (elbow), and cornerback Antonio Hamilton (hamstring).

The Chiefs visit the Raiders on Sunday night.

Sammy Watkins fully participates in practice for Chiefs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk