Sammy Watkins credits Davante Adams for showing way to beat Richard Sherman

Sammy Watkins‘s 38-yard reception behind San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman set up the go-ahead touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 31-20 victory in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

Watkins was able to beat Sherman to the inside off of the line of scrimmage as Patrick Mahomes lofted a pass down the right sideline for a completion down to the 49ers’ 10-yard line. Three plays later Damien Williams scored on a 5-yard run that gave the Chiefs a lead they would not relinquish.

Watkins gave credit to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams for showing him the way to beat Sherman.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I just knew it was one-on-one [coverage],” Watkins said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I thank Davante Adams, man, because I [saw] him kill [Sherman] on inside release.”

Watkins was referencing Adams’ 65-yard catch behind Sherman in the NFC Championship game two weeks earlier. Adams similarly got free on an inside release against Sherman and beat him on a vertical route up field. While that game was well in hand for the 49ers, Watkins’ catch served as a major dagger to San Francisco.

Watkins saw how Adams found a way to get behind Sherman and copied it to help the Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years.