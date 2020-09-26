The Chiefs are still holding out hope for having their No. 2 receiver on Monday night at Baltimore.

Sammy Watkins is questionable with a concussion and a neck injury. He returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday, and he fully participated in Saturday’s practice.

Also questionable for the Week Three are cornerback Charvarius Ward (hand) and linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (knee, ankle).

Defensive end Alex Okafor (hamstring) is out for Monday night.

All other players have received no injury designation, including running back Darrel Williams (ankle), defensive end Frank Clark (illness), and safety Juan Thornill (knee).

The Chiefs and Ravens each have started the season 2-0. In 2018 and 2019, the Chiefs beat the Ravens in Kansas City.

Sammy Watkins (concussion, neck) is questionable for Monday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk