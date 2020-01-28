Sammy Watkins: Coming to play for Andy Reid best decision of my life

After wide receiver Sammy Watkins caught seven passes for 114 yards and scored on a 60-yard touchdown in the AFC Championship Game, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach called signing Watkins the kind of move a team makes “to put you over the top.”

Watkins signed a three-year, $48 million deal with the Chiefs before the 2018 season and his decision to sign that deal came up at Super Bowl LIV Opening Night in Miami on Monday. Watkins said it was the “best decision” of his life — the Cowboys also made a push for his services — and not because of the money.

Watkins said playing for head coach Andy Reid was the cause for that feeling and he said that the chance to get Reid a Super Bowl ring is a “big thing” for everyone in Kansas City.

Other Chiefs players echoed the sentiment that they want to get a win for Reid on Monday and in the week-plus since the Chiefs booked their spot in Sunday’s game against the 49ers. It figures to remain a rallying cry as the Chiefs put the final touches on their preparation for their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.