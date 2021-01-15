Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins isn’t sure that the Browns will present any competition for the Chiefs, but we know that Watkins won’t be providing any competition for the Browns.

Watkins missed a third straight day of practice on Friday with a calf injury and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that he has been ruled out of Sunday afternoon’s game. Linebacker Willie Gay also missed the entire week of practice and he’s been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire sat out the second straight day with hip and ankle injuries, but drew a questionable tag. Edwards-Helaire missed the final two games of the regular season with the ankle injury.

Tight end Deon Yelder (groin) is also listed as questionable to play in Kansas City’s first playoff outing of the year.

Sammy Watkins out, Clyde Edwards-Helaire questionable for Chiefs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk