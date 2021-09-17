Sammy Watkins: The Chiefs know what kind of player I am; I don’t have anything to prove

When the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV, receiver Sammy Watkins was a big part of it.

He caught 14 passes for 288 yards with a touchdown in the team’s three postseason games, including five receptions for 98 yards in the Super Bowl itself.

But Watkins dealt with several injuries over the course of his three-year, $48 million deal with Kansas City. He played in just 34 of 48 regular-season games. His most productive season was in 2019, when he caught 52 passes for 673 yards.

Watkins was never going to be the top target in an offense that includes tight end Travis Kelce and receiver Tyreek Hill. So now that he’s with the Ravens, as Watkins prepares to face his former team on Sunday, he’s not necessarily looking at it as a kind of revenge game.

“I honestly think they already know what type of player I am. It’s not me proving anything to them,” Watkins said, via Ryan Mink of the Ravens website. “I love those guys over there. I had fun. I had my best time winning. [I’m] just thinking, I’m on the other side now. I just want to go out there, have fun, make big plays, and will a win.”

Watkins signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Ravens in April. He had a solid Baltimore debut, recording four receptions for 96 yards in the team’s loss to Las Vegas in Week One.

