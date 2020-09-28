Sammy Watkins, Charvarius Ward active for Chiefs

The Chiefs will have receiver Sammy Watkins and cornerback Charvarius Ward against the Ravens tonight.

Watkins was questionable with a concussion and neck injury. He returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday and fully participated in Saturday’s practice.

Ward was questionable with a hand injury.

The Chiefs’ inactives are tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, defensive end Alex Okafor (hamstring), defensive end Demone Harris, offensive guard Andrew Wylie and cornerback BoPete Keyes.

The Ravens listed receiver Chris Moore (finger) and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee) among their inactives. Both were limited all week in practice.

The team’s other inactives are quarterback Trace McSorley, safety Geno Stone, running back Justice Hill, offensive guard Ben Bredeson and defensive tackle Broderick Washington.

