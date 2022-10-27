Sammy Watkins calls the Bills “still my team” as he prepares to play against them

Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins is preparing to face his original team when he takes on the Bills on Sunday night, and he has nothing but fond feelings toward Buffalo.

“I had some of my best times there,” Watkins said. “People don’t know that was my childhood team and it is still my team. So to play for an organization that I love, I liked as a kid growing up is definitely a blessing. And I have some of my best memories.”

Watkins said he welcomes the challenge of facing an excellent Bills team.

“That’s the best team so far in the NFL. It’s going to be great,” Watkins said.

Watkins did play well in his first two years in Buffalo, but he never lived up to expectations as the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. But while his three-year stint in Buffalo may be remembered as a disappointment, it was still a part of his career that he values.

