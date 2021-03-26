Sammy Watkins agrees to one-year deal with Ravens

Charean Williams
·1 min read
The Ravens have their receiver. Finally.

After striking out in attempts to land JuJu Smith-Schuster and T.Y. Hilton, the Ravens have agreed to terms with Sammy Watkins on a one-year, $6 million deal with $5 million fully guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Ravens ranked first in rushing and 32nd in passing last season.

Their wideouts ranked last in the NFL in catches (137) and receiving yards (1,729). Willie Snead left in free agency, agreeing with the Raiders on Friday and Dez Bryant is not returning.

Watkins, 27, played 10 games with the Chiefs last season, making 37 catches for 421 yards and two touchdowns. He played only the Super Bowl in the 2020 postseason and caught one pass for 13 yards.

Watkins, the fourth overall choice of the Bills in 2014, played three seasons in Buffalo, one with the Rams and three with the Chiefs. He has one 1,000-yard season and no Pro Bowls on his resume.

