Who is Sammy Stafura? Reds' 19-year-old shortstop prospect impresses at Low-A Daytona

Shortstop Sammy Stafura is emerging as one of the Cincinnati Reds' most exciting prospects.

Like Ricardo Cabrera, Stafura is a 19-year-old infielder playing for the Low-A Daytona Tortugas.

Stafura, though, has only played in 10 games for the Tortugas after starting the 2024 season with the Arizona Complex League Reds. He was promoted to Daytona after hitting .346 with an OPS of 1.031 in 69 plate appearances in the ACL.

Sam Stafura as a senior at Walter Panas High School

In 10 games and 48 plate appearances for Daytona, Stafura is hitting .308 with an OPS of .853.

In 117 PAs this season between the ACL and the Florida State League, Stafura has a batting average of .330 with an OPS of .958.

What to know about Stafura, who was ranked 15th in MLB Pipeline's ranking of the Reds' top prospects:

The Reds drafted Stafura in the second round in 2023.

Stafura, who turns 20 in November, was the third player the Reds selected in last year's draft. The Reds took Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder and LSU pitcher Ty Floyd in the first round.

Stafura, drafted out of Panas High School in Cortlandt Manor, New York, was the 43rd player selected in the draft. He signed a bonus of $2,497,500.

YouTube video from Perfect Game Baseball of Stafura with his family on draft day:

Stafura's travel baseball team, the Dirtbags, celebrated Stafura's selection:

Congratulations Dirtbags alum Sammy Stafura on being picked in the 2nd Round by the Cincinnati Reds! #DIRTBAG🆙 @SamuelStafura pic.twitter.com/Ntl4PCzdFs — Dirtbags Baseball (@_thedirtbags) July 10, 2023

Stafura had committed to Clemson when the Reds drafted him.

Stafura committed to the Tigers in July 2021.

Stafura was named the 2022-23 Gatorade New York Baseball Player of the Year. As a senior, Stafura led Panas HS to a Section 1 title while batting .562 in 26 games, with 10 home runs, 37 RBIs and 27 stolen bases.

From Baseball America via Twitter/X:

2023 shortstop Sammy Stafura delivers the walk-off home run in the playoffs yesterday—his second home run of the day—to send Walter Panas HS in New York to the championship game.



Big name to watch trending up for the MLB draft. pic.twitter.com/ssJB7nY77P — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) May 23, 2023

Reds amateur scouting director Joe Katuska told The Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith that the Reds didn't think Stafura, ranked 34th among ESPN's draft prospects, would fall to the Reds at No. 43.

"Sammy is a tremendous athlete," Katuska said. "Plus run, plus arm, good shortstop actions with a bat that we've seen and like. There's power potential."

Expect Stafura to climb in upcoming prospect rankings.

Stafura struggled to hit in his first 12 games in the ACL last season. He has bounced back from a 2023 debut in which he had just three hits in 53 PAs with 23 strikeouts.

"It's never clear how a high school player from a cold-weather state is going to transition to pro ball after signing," Stafura's MLB Pipeline profile suggests. "His debut in the Arizona Complex League was a very brief 12-game stint, but showed it might take a little time for the infielder to get acclimated."

But the profile adds that Stafura impressed from the start in the ACL as a plus runner with "very impressive defensive skills." And it offers the following praise of Stafura's work ethic: "A tireless worker with great passion for the game, there's plenty of confidence he'll start showing more consistent results once he gets more reps against premium stuff."

Stafura's parents came to the United States from Slovakia.

"My dad came here when he was 18, and my mom came here when she was like 9. My dad came here with no English and a $100 bill," Stafura said, per yonkerstimes.com. "He found a way to become a successful man. My motivation comes from that. If he had no excuses for becoming the man he is now, then there shouldn't be any excuses for me. I can do anything I put my mind to."

