Sammy Sosa wonders why Cubs, Ricketts family ‘keep him out’ from Wrigley return

Two things are clear about Sammy Sosa's estrangement from the Cubs organization:

1. He wants to be invited back to Wrigley to show his appreciation for Cubs fans.

2. The Rickettses want some honesty from him on performance-enhancing drugs usage, perhaps even an apology for past transgressions.



Sosa has never admitted to using PEDs but regardless of what he did or didn't do, he wonders why he doesn't have a good relationship with an ownership group he didn't play for. The Ricketts family purchased the Cubs in 2009.

"One of the things I wanted to mention, the years I played in Chicago was different ownership," Sosa told David Kaplan on Monday's episode of SportsTalk Live. "And normally, I guess, the second group with the Ricketts… and they got the team and I ask myself why I don't have a great relationship with the Chicago Cubs organization because they never were there when I was playing there for the last 13 years.

"I ask this question myself cause I'm trying to figure out what could keep me out, from coming back to Chicago."

The New York Times reported in 2009 Sosa tested positive for PEDs in 2003. He was caught with a corked bat that season, and a year later left the final game of the season shortly after first pitch.

Sosa noted both Mark McGwire (Cardinals) and Barry Bonds (Giants) are in their former clubs' Hall of Fames despite steroid allegations or even admission. He also highlighted the numbers he put up in Chicago, which he believes won't ever be matched by any Cubs right fielders.

Last week, Sosa said he believes he'll be invited back to Wrigley one day. He doubled down on that Monday, explaining how he wants the chance to say goodbye to fans, which he expects would be emotional for him if ever given the chance.

In the meantime, it doesn't bother him he hasn't been invited back, though he feels he deserves the opportunity.

"I only fight for my right, that's it," he said. "I only feel I deserve to be back in Chicago, I don't ask for anything else. If the other players have already been welcomed to their homes, why not me? That's the only thing. I want to be there, it's my legacy so I have to fight for it."

Perhaps at some point, the Cubs and Sosa will let bygones be bygones to pave the way for his return.

