Sammy Shumway was the heart-and-soul of Central boys soccer

Jun. 8—CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central boys soccer coach Dirk Dijkstal knew pretty early on that Sammy Shumway was going to be special. Dijkstal was an assistant at the time under former Central boys coach Tim Dennison during Shumway's freshmen year, when the team ran a completely different style of offense.

To use Dijkstal's words, Shumway got pushed around in that position. A lot.

"As a freshmen, he was the sole nine, or forward, that we had in the program," Dijkstal said. "Poor Sammy as a freshman, our team was more long ball driven and he was the only forward up in the formation and was getting run over by senior centerbacks."

It was in those moments, where Shumway was getting pushed around by the older kids, that Dijkstal knew Shumway was never going to quit and was always going to give it his all.

Fast forward four years, and Shumway proved his coach's intuition correct. In his final season, Shumway put together a phenomenal season that saw him voted first team All-Class 4A for the second time. He amassed nine goals and eight assists to help Central go 17-2 on the season and capture its second East Conference tournament title in as many seasons.

Those efforts also helped Shumway become WyoSports' Cheyenne boys soccer player of the year.

"This season went great," Shumway said. "For me, it's just been, 'Do what you need to do to make this team win.' Whether that's scoring sometimes or making an off-ball run to get Roscoe (Cone-LeBeaumont) or Logan (Custis) open and me not getting anything out of it but they just scored a goal (is what is important).

"If you give me the ball, I'll give it back to you in a better situation than you were in before."

Shumway's numbers shot up from a season ago. It's something he credits to the forwards around him.

"It certainly helps when you have the Gatorade Player of the Year returning (in Custis)," Shumway said. "But it was also just learning from the past three years and changing things that I'm doing and putting myself in positions to ultimately score."

During the winter, Shumway was also a standout player on the basketball court, helping lead the Indians to a state championship. He led the team in assists by a substantial margin and was one of the top distributors in the state.

That vision is something that carried over to the soccer field this spring, where Shumway was also the leading distributor on the soccer team.

"That's why I love hockey and basketball players. They understand angles," Dijkstal said. "It doesn't matter if it's offense or defense, the ability to see through lines (is invaluable). He just has the ability to read the game and read how things are going to unfold. That just puts him above others."

The heartbeat

Every successful team has a plethora of leaders and voices that can speak up whenever the situation arises or help keep even keel through tough times. But on those teams, usually only one player embodies the spirit, heart and soul of the team.

This season, Shumway fell into that role. Throughout the year, Shumway served as the vocal and emotional leader of Central's team, helping spark them when they needed and push anyone who needed pushed.

"He is the heartbeat of the team, and you see it out here," senior defender Koen Ziemann said after Central's 1-0 shootout win over Kelly Walsh at the state tournament. "He's one of the best players out here. He sets the tone for the entire game, and is always working as hard as he can."

Three of the Indians' four captains returned from the 2023 season, leaving the last spot open for another player. Shumway was at the top of the list to replace the vacancy and after Dijkstal took player input into account, he was given the band for the first time.

It's a memory Shumway will never forget.

"It meant a lot," he said. "My main thing is that I always try to be positive and lead by example, whether I'm a captain or not. For other guys to realize that and to ultimately see that and choose me as a captain, it meant a lot."

Shumway has always been a lead-by-example type player, but he also is not afraid to speak his mind when he needs to. During the season, Dijkstal allowed the captains to speak before the game and during halftime first before he came in to talk.

Shumway was usually one of the first players to speak during those times.

"It's his charisma," Dijkstal said. "He has the ability to meet and connect with other players. He also knows what people are capable of and he won't let you let yourself down, and that's part of the pulling process.

"You want your captains leading the team, and he is always the first one to speak. He's always on point and (what he said) was always what the team needed."

Over the years, Shumway felt comfortable in those situations but also had to work on balancing when to use his voice to get his point across and when he needed to back off a bit.

"Everyone on the team is different," Shumway said. "They receive things differently, so for one person, I may only have to give them a look and they'll change. For others, it may be getting on them a little and they'll understand it.

"The biggest thing for me this year was understanding how others receive feedback and how to do it the right way."

A near scare

Just over 48 hours after Shumway's team secured the East's No. 1 seed heading into the 4A state tournament, Shumway nearly had his season cut short. On Monday night, Shumway started to complain of a sharp pain in his lower abdomen. He was taken to the hospital that night, where it was discovered that he had acute appendicitis.

Normally, that diagnosis is treated with surgery, which would have all but ended Shumway's season and kept him out for Central's most important stretch of the year.

But about 30 minutes before he was scheduled to have surgery, Shumway's doctor offered up a different approach. Instead of surgery, Shumway was given the opportunity to try antibiotics instead.

For the next three days, Shumway spent his time in the hospital waiting to hear if he would be cleared in time to make it to Rock Springs. On Thursday morning, after days of blood work and pain management, Shumway was cleared for full participation.

Despite being cleared by the doctors, however, Shumway sat out Central's first game of the tournament against Natrona County for precautionary reasons. Central struggled in that game in his absence, and seeing it drove a stake through Shumway's heart.

"Not playing was really hard, but riding up with the team, staying in the hotel and making those memories (may have been just as tough to miss)," Shumway said. "I got to do it for the next three days, which was great, but missing even the bus trip up where (we all get to spend time together was tough)."

Shumway returned one game later and played a critical role in helping Central win a tightly-contested match against Kelly Walsh in a shootout, advancing to the state championship game for the second time in as many seasons.

"You could just tell that we were missing something on the offensive end that had been there all year (in the first game)," Dijkstal said. "When the kids saw him, it puts a tremendous amount of confidence that you have your leader and playmaker back, but also to have your friend back. That gave us a lot of momentum going into that game.

"He was still wearing his hospital band during warm ups and I had to tell him to take it off."

While the season didn't end the way Shumway or Central would have wanted, it doesn't diminish the sheer amount of success the Indians had over the past two seasons.

Central has been to the championship match twice, won two conference tournament titles in arguably the deeper side of the state and has also won better than 90% of its games.

As Shumway hangs up the cleats for good and plans to go on a mission to Brazil for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints later this year, the memories he made from soccer will be something that sticks with him forever. But above all, the thing he will remember the most is the teammates he had along the way.

"It's a lot of fun and playing the game is fun when you're winning, but the memories that we made and the way that we did it was fun," Shumway said. "That's just a testament to this team."

