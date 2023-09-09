Sammy Brown does it again for Jefferson. See what the Clemson football commit did this time

No surprise — Sammy Brown did it again.

The Clemson football verbal commitment wears many hats for Jefferson, from running back to linebacker, to team leader and touchdown scorer.

Brown's four scores highlighted Friday's 44-7 win against Oconee County, and kept the Dragons undefeated near the halfway point of the 2023 campaign.

"I thought it was a team effort," Jefferson assistant coach Mike Brown, Sammy's father, said. "You know, Sammy, obviously, when he's toting the ball he's kind of in the limelight. But I really got to give a shout out to that offensive line. They played really well tonight. We challenged them all week and they really did a good job opening up holes for them. It was a slug fest in the trench, Oconee County is a well-coached team and they play extremely hard, so we had to fight for everything we had."

Future Tiger: Jefferson 5-star recruit Sammy Brown commits to Clemson over Georgia football

Sammy Brown scored twice in the second quarter, adding 13 points to the board after he scored a touchdown in the first quarter to open play. He added a 67-yard run in the third quarter, skirting the Warriors defense in what was easily the play of the game.

He now has 12 touchdowns on the season, coming close to his single-game personal best of five from 2022. He hasn't decided when he's leaving for Clemson but is leaning toward early enrollment.

"Everything I want to do (before Clemson) is as a team," Sammy said. "I want to make a deep run into the playoffs, and I want it to be a great senior year. Got cut short the last two years, so I want to make sure I enjoy senior year and make sure that all my brothers have a good year, too."

Brown almost logged a pick-six in the third quarter but was taken down at the 2-yard line. Rett Hemphill finished off Brown's work with a touchdown run.

Skyler Zimmerman was the other Dragon to score. He added another touchdown, putting the Dragons up 30-0.

"Skyler Zimmerman had an ounce, I mean just a phenomenal game," Mike Brown said. "He really came out here and played with passion and heart. Probably his best game I've seen him play and I'm really proud."

Oconee County hosts Burke County next Friday, Sept. 15, while Jefferson gets some R&R on a bye week.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: See what Clemson football commit Sammy Brown did this time