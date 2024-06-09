When Sammon met Wales: Killie striker of the past moulding future

It's been over 13 years since Conor Sammon's goal-scoring prowess at Kilmarnock earned him a move to Premier League Wigan Athletic.

Now 37, the striker is still plying his trade at third-tier Alloa Athletic, where he spent last season helping to mould a Rugby Park frontman of the future.

Bobby Wales, 18, bagged 12 goals for the Wasps on loan from Killie and took some guidance from a veteran striker who knows the blue and white stripes well.

"Bobby was always wanting to learn," Alloa boss Andy Graham told BBC Scotland.

"One thing he does need to work on is not beating himself up so much when he doesn't score. That's going to happen as a striker

"Sammo was really good for him in that respect. He's played at the top level down in England, has been capped for his country.

"He was there to say to Bobby, 'don't worry, it'll come.'

"I think seeing someone else be like that and have that attitude certainly rubbed off on him and it was something Bobby was getting better at as he spent time with us."