Sami Whitcomb with an And One vs. Minnesota Lynx
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Sami Whitcomb (New York Liberty) with an And One vs. Minnesota Lynx, 08/15/2021
Sami Whitcomb (New York Liberty) with an And One vs. Minnesota Lynx, 08/15/2021
Layshia Clarendon (Minnesota Lynx) with a 2-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 08/15/2021
The opening week featured several strong outings from rookie first-round quarterbacks, including Justin Fields' stellar debut for the Bears.
A huge fight broke out among fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium during Rams-Chargers on Saturday night.
The 22-year-old shared images on his Instagram account showing him covered in blood and slumped on the ground after being punched on the street.
ICYMI: Former Texas commit Jaylon Guilbeau announced his top three schools on Saturday.
Following last night's preseason loss to the Raiders, coach Pete Carroll said the team gave him a chance, but Smith couldn't hold up his end.
With only a handful of laps to go, Sunday's Cup race on the Indy road course got real wild in a hurry. Who emerged as the winners and losers?
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Denny Hamlin took a long walk down pit road following a chaotic ending to Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The end result of that stroll was a visit with Chase Briscoe. With two laps remaining during the final overtime restart, Briscoe made contact with the back […]
Eugene Omoruyi was ejected from the Mavericks' summer league game on Sunday after a flagrant 2 foul led to Chimezi Metu throwing a punch at the former Duck.
The New England Patriots cut four players on Sunday.
Tony Stewart talks with Chase Briscoe after the late-race incident between Briscoe and Denny Hamlin that cost Hamlin the win at Indianapolis.
LiAngelo Ball has put in the work.
A look at what drivers said after Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course...
Paige VanZant reveals that she was in a dark place immediately following her loss to Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19.
Bill Murray is iconic for his cult classic films, Caddyshack, Ghostbusters, and Groundhog Day, to name a few. And of course, ever since 1998, when he starred in Wes Anderson's breakout hit, Rushmore, he's been inseparable from the indie-auteur director, appearing in nine of Anderson's 10 full-length films to date. Murray made headlines once again this summer when he announced that he'll join his 10th of Anderson's films, hot on the heels of the Cannes debut of their latest collaboration, The Fre
In the two-plus weeks since Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, buyers and sellers have gone on to assume clear-cut roles.
Ryann O'Toole captured her first LPGA title on Sunday at the 228th attempt and after 11 years on tour with a three-shot victory at the Women's Scottish Open.
NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller addressed the media after the NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis about Chase Briscoe turning Denny Hamlin in the final laps.
The Red Sox left-hander's first start in two years offered a glimpse into what Boston may be capable of down the stretch.
If he knew he had been penalized, Chase Briscoe said he would have backed off before knocking Denny Hamlin from the lead on the final restart at Indy.