Sami Whitcomb with a Deep 3 vs. Los Angeles Sparks

SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley breaks down the series loss for the Nets over the Bucks in Game 7 of their NBA Playoff series, despite Kevin Durant's NBA-record 48 points in a Game 7 performance, and what the future for the Nets and the Big 3 could look like.