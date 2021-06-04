Sami Whitcomb with a Deep 3 vs. Las Vegas Aces
Sami Whitcomb (New York Liberty) with a Deep 3 vs. Las Vegas Aces, 06/03/2021
Say what you will about him, Logan Paul is not a stupid young man.
Floyd Mayweather's exhibition match against YouTube star-turned-amateur boxer Logan Paul on Sunday could amount to little more than an easy paycheck for the undefeated former world champion, who leveled a withering assessment of his opponent's odds on Thursday. "I'm fighting a YouTuber who thinks he's a real fighter and I'm getting crazy money for it," Mayweather told reporters at Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, adding he had already made $30 million in the leadup to the fight. Mayweather, who was world champion in five weight divisions, last came out of retirement in 2017, when he defeated mixed martial arts competitor Conor McGregor.
MJ's first mainstream card increased in value by stunning levels over the past year before dipping back. Will we see a rebound?
Deshaun Watson probably isn't walking through that door for the Texans.
Roger Federer lost his trademark cool but found some vintage tennis as he beat Marin Cilic 6-2 2-6 7-6(4) 6-2 to move into the third round of the French Open on Thursday. The 39-year-old Swiss brushed Cilic aside with majestic ease in the first set but lost the second after a heated debate with the chair umpire over the time he was taking to towel down before Cilic served knocked him out of his stride. Twice Federer has played big-serving Cilic in Grand Slam finals, winning both, and the duo's 11th career meeting produced some high-octane tennis in a pivotal third set.
After Italy, it's a battle among Switzerland, Turkey and Wales for the No. 2 spot.
Brad Stevens is a smart guy, but what experience does he have to run an NBA franchise?
There are several five-star recruits in the 2022 high school recruiting class that are early Duke targets. Jon Scheyer has big shoes to fill and it’s still uncharted territory as to how this will affect recruiting down the road.
What all the jokes about Danny Ainge's tenure with the Boston Celtics ignore is just how successful he was in his role as president of basketball operations.
Tommy Pham and Ha-Seong Kim ran into each other chasing down a fly ball on Wednesday in their loss to the Cubs.
Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele was suspended for four games by the NHL on Thursday night for a crushing late hit on Montreal's Jake Evans in Game 1 of the second-round series. Evans was taken off the ice on a stretcher with 57 seconds left Wednesday night in Montreal’s 5-3 victory after being hit in the head and shoulder area an instant after tucking in an empty-net goal. Evans chased down the puck behind the net, tightly circled back around the goal cage and scored just before Scheifele’s sent him crashing to the ice.
Mel Reid got off to a fast start with birdies on the first two holes of the U.S. Women’s Open on Thursday and was the early clubhouse leader after a 4-under 67 on the notoriously tough Lake Course at the Olympic Club. The American's 60-foot putt on 17 helped overcome back-to-back bogeys on the front nine.
The Hawks' center didn't hold back with the trash talk on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's Game 5 in New York.
Lampley was essentially the voice of boxing for three decades when he was at HBO and he remains the sport’s preeminent play-by-play man.
Tom Brady made one huge mistake during the 2020 NFL season.
Before Urban Meyer agreed to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars, he needed some assurances from team owner Shad Khan. Meyer wanted facility upgrades that included improved nutrition, training, recovery and treatment areas for players. The “culture of excellence,” Meyer calls it.
It’s up to Stevens to figure out how to maximize Brown and Tatum and build a roster to support them on their way to title contention.
Trae Young continued his breakout postseason, scoring 18 of his game-high 36 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Atlanta Hawks eliminated the New York Knicks with a 103-89 win in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinals. The fifth-seeded Hawks, who won the final three games by a combined 42 points to clinch their first series win since 2016, will face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals beginning Sunday. The 30-point game was the third of the series for Young, who averaged 29.2 points per game.
Al Michaels could demand a significant amount of money to call NFL games at Amazon.
Rory McIlroy is expected to play in Thursday's first round of The Memorial, despite withdrawing from Wednesday's pro-am and his scheduled press conference at the Ohio course. The Northern Irishman cited "personal reasons" for skipping both and it is understood that there is a legitimate reason for his no-show and is in no way. It was reported that McIlroy later turned up at the layout to round off his preparations for his first event since the US PGA Championship two weeks ago.