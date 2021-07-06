Sami Whitcomb with a Buzzer Beater vs. Dallas Wings

Axios

Anthony Fauci expressed sadness at the "avoidable and preventable" coronavirus-related deaths among unvaccinated people during an appearance Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press." Why it matters: The Biden Administration missed its goal to have at least 70% of U.S. adults vaccinated with at least one dose by July 4. More than 600,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the United States, per Politico. The