Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Napheesa Collier, who hopes to return to the Lynx before the end of the WNBA season, had her first child, a baby girl, on Wednesday in Missouri. Collier's fiance, Alex Bazzell, tweeted Thursday that Mila Sarah Bazzell weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces. "Her & momma are both doing great & we're excited to start this next phase of our lives together," Bazzell (@alexbazzell) tweeted. Collier, a former ...