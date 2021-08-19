Sami Whitcomb with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm

Reuters

Halep, who missed the French Open and Wimbledon due to a left calf tear, looked like she might not make it through her first round match on Tuesday after she needed a medical time out to attend to her right leg. She came back and managed to battle through the discomfort to defeat Magda Linette 6-4 3-6 6-1 but a scan revealed it would be unwise to continue. Halep, 29, said she would rest up and do everything she can to be ready for the upcoming U.S. Open in New York, where she will look to claim her third Grand Slam title.