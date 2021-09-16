Sami Whitcomb with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun
Sami Whitcomb (New York Liberty) with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 09/15/2021
Before the start of the new NBA season, ESPN revealed a prediction for the Golden State Warriors' 2021-22 win-loss record.
The 2021 WNBA playoffs are right around the corner. Here's what you need to know about the postseason format, TV schedule and team standings.
The Memphis Grizzlies have waived center Marc Gasol days after acquiring his rights in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Grizzlies announced the move Wednesday. The move saved the Lakers about $10 million against the salary cap and the league's luxury tax.
Tar Heels now have four commitments in Hubert Davis’ first year of recruiting as the head coach.
Every time an NBA star is mentioned as on the trade block, the Sixers should pay attention... but this is not the one they want. By Adam Hermann
After an offseason of change for the Boston Celtics, ESPN has predicted the Celtics' record for the 2021-22 season.
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly bringing in big man Kenneth Faried for a workout this week.
D'Mitrik Trice is officially a professional:
Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 WNBA playoffs.
Carmelo Anthony had three other options on his list before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Shaq is a big believer in the Bulls for the 2021-22 season.
NBA legend Kobe Bryant had some advice for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons that still rings true to this day.
Kevin Knox’s NBA career isn’t off to the start he would like. Three seasons in the pros only diminished his playing time, with few visible improvements to provide optimism.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is ready to support Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James if James passes him on the all-time scoring list.
Former Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas denied a report that he was signing overseas on his Twitter Wednesday morning.
Bio info, video highlights, rankings and insight on Chris Livingston, who will play for the Wildcats in the 2022-23 season.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde react to USC’s firing of Clay Helton, and discuss who would be the best fit to lead the Trojans into the future.
Boston evidently had interest in dealing for the Pistons forward.
With less than a week left in the regular season of the WNBA, playoff seeding, a postseason berth and draft lottery chances are still undecided. Buoyed by a 12-game winning streak, Connecticut has clinched the top seed throughout the playoffs and leads The Associated Press power poll. Las Vegas needs one more victory or loss by Minnesota this week to earn the No. 2 seed and the other double bye to the semifinals.
"Ready or not, they're going to be throwing him into the deep end," Houston Chronicle beat writer Jonathan Feigen says of Jalen Green.