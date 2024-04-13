Samford smashes three homers to bypass Bucs

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WJHL) – The Bulldogs remained perfect in SoCon play by scoring a comeback victory over visiting ETSU, 9-6.

Bucs pick up pace in second spring scrimmage

The Bucs grabbed the first lead of the game on a Tommy Barth RBI single in the third inning. But, the hosts responded with a sac fly to tie things up, 1-1.

A sac fly from Jackson Green and RBI single from Jamie Palmese nudged the Blue and Gold back in front, 3-1, in the fourth inning.

Once again, Samford had the answers. John Anderson launched a solo home run to left field before John Whitney re-tied the contest with an RBI single.

The rollercoaster continued with a Cam Sisneros moon ball in the fifth inning, as the Bucs charged back in front, 4-3.

The lead didn’t last, as Anderson put the home squad ahead with a three-run homer in the fifth inning. It was followed by another two-run homer run and RBI double in the sixth, which gave Samford an 9-4 advantage.

Noah Gent and Green each added a late RBI to round out the scoring.

Barth led the way with three hits for the Bucs, while Green’s two RBI were the best on the squad Friday night.

Carter Fink got the start for the Blue and Gold, earning a no decision in 3.2 innings pitched. Jayce Hyde allowed the final five runs in 4.0 innings for the Bucs, and despite striking out ten batters, took the loss.

ETSU (20-11, 5-5 SoCon) returns for the second game of the series at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.