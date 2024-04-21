Samford escapes Lady Bucs late, takes SoCon series

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four scoreless innings gave way to a late burst of offense at Betty Basler Field on Sunday afternoon. ETSU started a rally in the seventh inning, but couldn’t complete it in a 3-1 defeat.

Grier Bruce broke through for the game’s first run with a 2-RBI single in the fifth inning. Samford added another run on a Shannon Weems sac fly in the sixth, extending the lead to 3-0.

Cameron Young put the Blue and Gold on the board with an RBI single that scored Brylee Mesusan in the seventh inning.

Young led the Lady Bucs at the dish, going 4-for-4 with an RBI in the loss. Faith Adams also added a pair of hits.

Kendall Thackston (1-4) battled, despite taking the loss in the circle. She allowed just two runs on six hits in 4.2 innings of work.

ETSU (10-29, 4-11 SoCon) diverts from conference play on Tuesday for a trip to Radford. First pitch of the doubleheader against the Highlanders is set for 3 p.m.

