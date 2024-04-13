Samford clinches series over Bucs with 9-6 win

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WJHL) – The Bulldogs broke Saturday’s contest with the Bucs wide open in the middle innings, claiming the series with a 9-6 victory.

ETSU showed its power throughout the day, lifting three homers over the left field wall.

Samford’s Garrett Staton got the home run party started to lead off in the first. But, a two-run response from Noah Gent in the second and another solo shot from Cam Sisneros in the third put the Bucs in front, 3-1.

Staton inched the home squad back in front by the fourth inning, blasting his second long ball of the day for a 4-3 lead. The Bulldogs pushed the advantage to 9-3 by the end of the sixth inning, as Aaron Walton accounted for a pair of RBI during the stretch.

Gent hit his second homer of the day in the seventh frame, chopping the lead to 9-5. Jamie Palmese recorded a sac fly in the eighth to get the Bucs within 9-6.

Gent finished 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored.

Andrew Ronne took the loss for the Blue and Gold on the mound, allowing five runs on ten hits in 5.0 innings of work.

ETSU (20-12, 5-6 SoCon) wraps up the series with Samford on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

