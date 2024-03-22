Samford basketball comeback marred by controversial foul call late in Kansas March Madness game

Samford basketball's would-be comeback vs 4 seed Kansas was marred in the final seconds of their first-round game early Friday, thanks to a controversial foul in the game's waning moments.

The 13 seed Bulldogs, which at one point faced a 20-point deficit vs. the Jayhawks, clawed their way back to cut the lead to 90-89 with roughly 20 seconds remaining, setting them in prime position for a first-round upset. The Jayhawks then saw an opportunity for a wide-open bucket by Nicolas Timberlake, who was left all alone on the other end of the floor, to extend the lead back to 92-89 — were it not for a tremendous block from behind by Samford's A.J. Staton-McCray.

REQUIRED READING: Who is Samford's Achor Achor? What to know of basketball star ahead of March Madness game vs Kansas

Staton-McCray appeared to cleanly block the ball from behind, giving Samford a chance for a 5-on-4 opportunity and chance for a go-ahead score in the game's final seconds. But officials appeared to erroneously call him for a foul, despite the fact his hand never touched Timberlake: It was a clean, all-ball block whose foul elicited numerous boos from the crowd in Salt Lake City.

The telecast very quickly saw that Staton-McCray's block was clean, something NCAA March Madnhess rules analyst Gene Steratore agreed with on the call. He called it "a great block by Samford" on the telecast, then doubled down on X (formerly Twitter):

Just an unbelievable, LeBron-esque chase down block by Samford’s AJ Staton-McCray. Did not like the foul call here, this appeared to be all ball. #NCAAMarchMadness pic.twitter.com/W8pXHONTeg — Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) March 22, 2024

Timberlake sunk both of his free throws to extend the lead back to 92-89, though the Bulldogs still had a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer. Jermaine Marshall's attempt was off the mark on the ensuing possession, however, and the Jayhawks secured possession.

Johnny Furphy went 1 for 2 at the free throw line to give Kansas a 93-89 lead, sealing the Bulldogs' fate. Fans who watched the call in real time were less than pleased with the officials' call:

Social media reacts to Samford foul vs. Kansas

Yeah, I was in the tricky position of podcasting while trying to watch this and didn't catch it in real time on the review, but that's atrocious! YEEEEEESH. https://t.co/LntOAdMI1b — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 22, 2024

most brutal part: if it's not missed, it's a 5-on-4 the other way for the win



sigh https://t.co/WipmHP9qce — Jerry Hinnen (@JerryHinnen) March 22, 2024

Sometimes, the ball doesn’t necessarily lie, but it runs out of time to get the whole truth out. https://t.co/vsrPzwSDTs — Daron Vaught (@DaronVaught) March 22, 2024

Ah yes, the classic “I anticipate contact” call instead of “I see contact.” https://t.co/RmaNSELv5l — Aaron Beard (@aaronbeardap) March 22, 2024

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Samford basketball comeback marred by controversial foul call vs Kansas