Same song and dance from Mike Tomlin on Steelers slow starts

As someone who has spent the last decade doing his best to try and be fair and balanced when talking about Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, let me just say this season has been a challenge.

Not because of how the team has played. Up and down performances and inconsistent play is something we’ve all come to expect from this group well beyond just this season.

No, the frustration comes from the response of Tomlin. After the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Tomlin spoke to the media about the team and was asked in a variety of ways why this team gets off to such slow starts. The press was giving Tomlin every opportunity to fall on his sword a little but Tomlin refused.

If the team is underperforming, that is a reflection of the coach. Missed tackles, blown blocking assignments, dropped passes, interceptions whatever it may be, ultimately trickles up to the head coach. Especially a coach like Tomlin who has a heavy hand in building the roster.

Ultimately we all know Tomlin’s job is safe even if the Steelers lose the next two games. But no matter what happens, don’t look for anything to change this season and maybe not even beyond that.

But I want to pass the question off to Steelers fans. Even if you have been a defender of Tomlin, where is your frustration with the lack of growth by this team, not just this week but all season? Let us know in the comments.

