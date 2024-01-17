“it’s the same physical mentality’: Porter Moser on what they can expect from West Virginia

The Oklahoma Sooners take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at home on Wednesday night in hopes of bouncing back from two straight losses. This is West Virginia’s first year with new coach Josh Eilert after they parted ways with legendary coach Bob Huggins.

West Virginia is off to a rocky start at 6-10 (1-2 in conference play). But they are coming off a big win over the Texas Longhorns at home where they shot 41 free throws.

Porter Moser discussed what you can expect from West Virginia as this isn’t the same “Press Virginia” we’ve seen in years past. “They are pressing some but not as much,” Moser said. “They are the same team in terms of physical defensively, I mean absolutely smash you on the glass, just everything is physical. Some of the same actions but they’ve got the mentality. Just watching some of their games in the league, it’s the same physical mentality.”

That physicality has been evident this season as they shoot a ton of free throws per game while also still being a pretty good rebounding team. Raequan Battle has also had a fantastic year scoring the ball. He’s averaging over 20 points per game. He’s scored 21 or more in four out of the six games he’s played. There is no doubt he will be a focal point of Oklahoma’s defense.

You can watch how the Sooners will deal with that physicality on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire