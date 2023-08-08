'Will he be the same guy he was 3 years ago?': Colts coaches on star LB Shaquille Leonard

WESTFIELD — The Colts coaching staff has been watching.

Waiting for Shaquille Leonard to strike, to take the leap that never came last season.

Leonard has been back on the field practicing since the beginning of training camp, playing in 11-on-11 settings and recently was cleared for full contact, the final medical hurdle in his long road back from November surgery to relieve the pressure two discs in his back were putting on the nerves leading to his left leg.

The three-time first-team All-Pro finally made that leap in Sunday’s practice.

“Everybody’s watching him as coaches — every plant, every break, everything he does,” defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. “We saw his footwork, his change of direction, all of that, he was going in an upward manner, and he took a big jump yesterday in about three or four plays, where we saw it. I know I went over and talked to him, I said ‘That was your best day.’”

Bradley’s message had to sound like music to Leonard’s ears.

The Colts linebacker has worked so hard to come back, rehabilitating his injury so diligently that when linebackers coach Richard Smith walked into the training room at 5:15 a.m. this morning to recover from his own offseason surgery, on his ankle, Leonard was always there already, working hard with Indianapolis head strength and conditioning coach Richard Howell.

But getting medical clearance is only one piece of the puzzle, a puzzle the Colts coaching staff understands well. When Leonard returned to full contact, the linebacker admitted he was still dealing with some fear, understandable considering the frustrating starts and stops that marked his first attempt to return from the back injury, an injury that ultimately forced him to go through a second surgery.

“Any time you’re coming off an injury, and anybody that’s ever played the game is going to say this, you have to kind of remove the doubt, remove the fear,” Colts assistant linebackers coach Cato June said. “I remember, when I was coming back from my ACL in college, it was like, ‘Do I have the power? Do I have the (speed)? Is it going to hurt?' Getting through the pain. … All these things are going through your mind, but once you remove the doubt, once you go out there and make a play, it’s almost like you go right back to where you were mentally.”

For Leonard, making a play has always meant the same thing.

Getting his hands on the football. The linebacker who’s produced 17 forced fumbles, 12 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries knows he’s right when the football is in his hands.

Like it was on two plays Sunday.

The first time, Leonard picked off a pass in one-on-one coverage drills — an impressive play in a drill where the offense has the advantage. Anthony Richardson tried to fit a ball in over the middle in 7-on-7 a little later, only to find Leonard’s right hand in the way, nearly hauling in a one-handed interception.

June, a Pro Bowler in his own right, saw the spark immediately.

“In his mind, it’s like, ‘These are the plays I make,’” June said. “You’re removing a mental block.”

Being unable to make those plays last season was frustrating.

Understandably. When a player has reached the heights Leonard has in the NFL, it’s tough to flip on the film and see what looks like a different player wearing the number you made famous.

“A year ago, I felt very, very sorry for the guy,” Smith said. “Any time you’ve got a great player like that, in terms of very, very prideful, leader, playmaker, the Colts organization is extremely important to him, winning’s very important to him, that is tough.”

Smith has built a close relationship with Leonard, the kind that has helped the Colts star on his way back from a rare injury.

The 67-year-old coach has been in the NFL for 45 years, and he calls it like he sees it.

When Smith turned on the tape and saw Leonard’s left leg, the one affected by the nerve compression, dragging, he always pointed it out.

“His honesty,” Leonard said. “Telling me if I look bad, telling me if I need to be out there or not.”

The plays Leonard made Sunday, the plays that caught Bradley’s attention, those were the signs the Colts have been hoping they find.

A healthy Leonard is a game-changer. As middle linebacker Zaire Franklin was saying after practice the other day, the ball finds Leonard.

And when it does, he knows exactly what to do with it.

“Will he be that same guy that he was three years ago? I don’t know that,” Smith said. “He doesn’t know that yet. But I’m going to tell you what he is: He’s a coach on the field, he has probably the best instincts and understanding of ball that I’ve ever been around. Let’s say he’s limited a little bit, because of his injuries, he can make up for it, in terms of big-play ability, because of his instinct and his knowledge.”

Instincts Leonard’s body is starting to let him put on display again.

