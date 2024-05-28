Samardzic gets Serbia call-up

Midfielder set to feature in the EURO

The first summer call-up within the first-team squad has arrived, as Lazar Samardzic is set to represent Serbia at the European Championships in Germany, with the tournament kicking off on 14 June. They will compete in Group C alongside Denmark, England and Slovenia.

The 22-year-old featured 34 times for Udinese in 2023/24, all of which came in Serie A. He played as a mezzala before moving further forward into the playmaker role towards the end of the campaign, producing a return of six goals and two assists.

Everyone at Udinese would like to wish Laki the best of luck!