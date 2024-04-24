Samara Spencer enters the transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas junior guard Samara Spencer has entered the transfer portal, according to Talia Goodman from The Next Hoops.

This past season, Spencer averaged 13.9 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game and 3.5 assists per game.

She was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022 and was named to the conference All-Freshman team that year as well.

She’s the third Hog to hit the portal this season after Taliah Scott and Saylor Poffenbarger.

Scott committed to Auburn and Poffenbarger to Maryland.

