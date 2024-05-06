Samara Spencer commits to Tennessee basketball

Samara Spencer committed to Tennessee basketball on Sunday.

“Never personal just business, that’s the way I keep it,” Spencer announced.

The 5-foot-7 junior guard played at Arkansas from 2021-24. She appeared in 101 games, including 97 starts, for the Razorbacks.

Spencer averaged 13.5 points, four rebounds and 3.6 assists per game at Arkansas. She converted 149-of-483 three-point attempts, while recording a .634 free throw percentage.

The transfer guard went to Arkansas from St.Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Spencer committed to the Lady Vols and first-year head coach Kim Caldwell. Caldwell was hired as Tennessee’s head coach on April 7.

