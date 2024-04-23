Samara Osborn, Jasmine Phonethep pace Bemidji Aerials at Region 4 Xcel Gymnastics Championships

Apr. 22—CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. — The best excel gymnasts from Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin competed in the Region 4 Xcel Gymnastics Championships April 19-21.

The Bemidji Aerials gymnastics team had a strong showing, including two gymnasts taking the top podium in individual events. Samara Osborn, a Diamond competitor, won the bars event with a 9.45. This performance helped her take second in the all-around with a score of 36.550. Jasmine Phonethep took first on bars for the Gold level with a 9.7. Her all-around score was 36.327.

Other Gold gymnasts from Bemidji included Lydia Dauksavage with a 35.250, Aydah Fultz with a 35.125, Avri Benson with a 34.375, Elizabeth Relay with a 33.425 and Letty Josefson with a 33.0.

The Platinum division was led by Lucy Karpinski, scoring 36.150. Aaliyah Wellcome, also Platinum, scored 34.375 in all around. Lauren Bruley, Diamond level, scored 34.8.

The next time these athletes will be in action is May 18-19, when they will be performing at Bemidji High School for their annual showcase. There will be two performances on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. and one on Sunday at 1 p.m.