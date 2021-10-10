Samaje Perine walks into end zone for first TD of the season

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine catches a pass for his first touchdown of the season from quarterback Joe Burrow. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

