Samaje Perine stiff arm, Cam Taylor-Britt forced fumble top Bengals highlights

The Cincinnati Bengals had plenty of notable highlights in the first half of the Week 12 encounter with the Tennessee Titans.

But with the game tied 10-10 at the break, it was running back Samaje Perine and second-round rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt with the biggest plays of all.

Early in the game, Perine — playing in place of the injured Joe Mixon — wowed onlookers by stiff-arming a Titans defender into the turf before carrying on with his business.

And while on a scoring play for the Titans, it was Taylor-Britt who showed immense hustle and forced a huge fumble.

The stiff arm by Perine:

The forced fumble by CTB:

Again, this was a scoring play, but that’s an as-advertised hustle by CTB, the exciting Bengals rookie. If one of his guys falls on the ball it ends up looking even better.

