What Samaje Perine’s Joe Mixon comments could mean for Bengals RB room

While addressing why he chose the Denver Broncos over the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency, Samaje Perine had some interesting comments on Joe Mixon and the outlook of the team’s backfield.

Perine told Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette the following: “You know good stuff happens when Joe (Mixon) touches the ball, but I just didn’t want to get stuck in that cycle that he’s getting 75, 80, 90 percent of the touches and just stuck with leftovers on third down.”

It feels like a really telling comment from Perine, too, or at least meshes well with an outsider’s view of the situation.

The Bengals, at least publicly, haven’t made an effort to re-work Mixon’s massive $12.8 cap hit in 2023. But it’s safe to presume they would like to free up some of that money, even if it’s just to help put immediate cash on extensions for Tee Higgins and Joe Burrow this summer.

But given that there hasn’t been any traction on that front and the Bengals haven’t added a running back in free agency (despite serious interest from Ezekiel Elliott), it seems like it’s draft-or-bust for changing up the running back depth chart.

And if the Bengals don’t add a prospect somewhat early in the draft, it’s safe to presume Mixon will be back no matter the contract. If that happens, it’s Trayveon Williams — a guy the coaches love — in Perine’s spot next year.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire