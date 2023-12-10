Samaje Perine is active for Broncos; Chargers have three RBs active

The Chargers have had trouble running the ball, making them one-dimenionsal. They are running only 39.5 percent of the time, the eighth-lowest rate in the league.

Austin Ekeler had only 14 carries for 18 yards last week and his 3.5 yards per carry this season is a career low.

The Chargers have three running backs active today, with the team expected to ride the hot hand with Ekeler, Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller all getting chances.

The Chargers' inactives are linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring), defensive back Deane Leonard (ankle/heel), defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (knee), safety JT Woods and tight end Stone Smartt.

The Broncos will have running back Samaje Perine, who was questionable with a knee injury.

Their inactives are tight end Nate Adkins, running back Tyler Badie, center Alex Forsyth, defensive end Elijah Garcia, outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins and safety JL Skinner.