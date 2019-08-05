Sam Young working out for Bills

Tackle LaAdrian Waddle tore his quad during Sunday’s practice and the Bills have already lined up a visit with a player who could help restore their offensive line depth in the wake of Waddle’s injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that tackle Sam Young is working out for the team on Monday.

If Young lands a job, it will be his second tour of duty with the Bills. He was claimed off of waivers by Buffalo in September 2011 and played for the team until being waived in October 2013. He played in 20 games and made four starts during that stint.

Young went on to play for the Jaguars and Dolphins since leaving the Bills. Young also visited with the Jets late last month.