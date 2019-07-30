Sam Young visits the Jets

The Jets are looking for offensive line depth, and coach Adam Gase may end up with a guy who played for him in Miami.

Per a league source, free-agent tackle Sam Young is visiting the Jets.

The Jets have a need at the tackle position, given the recent injury to backup tackle Brent Qvale.

The 10-year veteran spent three years with the Dolphins — each of the three years Gase coached there. Young has 88 career regular-season appearances and 21 starts.

The Jets have a good complement of skill-position players. Obviously, however, they won’t be able to do much with the ball without competent blocking. To Young’s benefit, he already knows Gase’s offense well.