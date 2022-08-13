Sam Womack's splashy 49ers debut could open doors to win nickel back role

Splashy debut helps Womack's case to win nickel back battle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Sam Womack’s splashy 49ers debut could open doors to him earning the starting nickel back spot.

Womack snagged two interceptions in the club’s 28-21 win over the Green Bay Packers in their preseason opener. After the game, coach Kyle Shanahan was conservative in his comments about the rookie cornerback but still complimentary.

“I'd like to watch the tape,” Shanahan said on Friday. “I know when you get two picks that's a big deal. So it was a good job covering the guy and making both of those plays. You come up with those picks, that's a hell of a start. And we'll see what he did on the other 40 plays.”

Womack has been turning heads since reporting to 49ers headquarters as a fifth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 172 overall). The Toledo product showed off his ball-hawking skills under the bright lights on back-to back drives Friday night.

The first of Womack’s two picks occurred in the Packers' first drive of the second quarter on a Jordan Love pass intended for Romeo Doubs. The pass was originally ruled a completion for the Packers receiver, but Womack knew he had made the pick.

The young defensive back wrestled Doubs for the ball as they landed on the grass and appeared to come away with the ball. Shanahan subsequently challenged the play and won.



“Our defensive coaches preach fighting for the ball, fighting to the end, fighting until the ref makes the call,” Womack said after the game. “I just fought for the ball, just took the coaching to the game, fought for it, and then I ended up taking it.”



Womack’s second takeaway looked effortless. The rookie had tight coverage on Packers receiver Amari Rodgers with inside leverage. When the ball left Love’s hands, it looked like it was intended for Womack.

“I’ve just been getting used to recognizing the plays, what’s coming at me, the speed and the different routes,” Womack said on Friday. “The routes are more complex, what they do at the top of the route, how they run their routes is more deceptive for sure. I’ve just been getting ready and getting used to that every day, trying to get better at that.”

Winning the starting nickel role as a rookie isn’t easy, but it also isn’t impossible. Denver Broncos defensive back K’Waun Williams won the job when he was a rookie with the Cleveland Browns before owning the role with the 49ers.

For now, Womack will continue to compete with veteran Darqueze Dennard for the job, but the rookie clearly is on the right path.

“He's doing a good job,” Shanahan said. “He is definitely a candidate. He's got a chance to earn that spot and from what it looked like just out there live, it looked like he didn't hurt himself.”

