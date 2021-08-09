Sam Williams, Grandson Of Country Pioneer Hank Williams Shares Performance Videos

Photo: Vevo/Mercury Nashville

Vevo has announced the release of Nashville singer-songwriter Sam Williams’ DSCVR performances of “The World: Alone” and “Glasshouse Children,” off his forthcoming album, Glasshouse Children, set to be released August 20 via Mercury Nashville.

Sam Williams, the grandson of country pioneer Hank Williams and son of outlaw legend Hank Jr., is the latest in a long line of American originals, but not here for the sake of tradition or legacy. Writing with a singular voice and style, he fuses gut-wrenching honesty and plainspoken poetics with raw vulnerability and deep empathy for a profound and cinematic sound.

Glasshouse Children was introduced to the world with the release of the slow-burning single “The World: Alone” following the sudden death of Sam’s sister Katie, leading Sam to discover a deeper purpose in life. “That song was never slated to be a single,” says Williams, “but I knew no other way to honor Katie’s memory. She was front row at my Opry debut and always my biggest cheerleader. I wrote the track a year before her passing, having no idea I would be detailing a tragedy and the loss of a dream, but the music lives and grows, and I understand now that I was destined to do this and have to carry on.” It was released on what would have been Katie’s 28th birthday.

The album’s title track, “Glasshouse Children,” is an orchestral reflection on how past trauma can shape present strength. The haunting tune was co-written with Ronnie Bowman and The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, and highlights Williams' tender, plaintive vocals throughout.

Last month, Williams shared the video for his latest single, “10-4.” Directed by Kwaku Ospinto and shot in the remote woods of Joelton, Tenn. and at Marrowbone Lake in Nashville, Tenn., the video captures the fleeting nature of idealized love and the complexities of every relationship.

Pre-order Glasshouse Children.

For the latest music news and exclusive features, check out uDiscover Music.

uDiscover Music is operated by Universal Music Group (UMG). Some recording artists included in uDiscover Music articles are affiliated with UMG.