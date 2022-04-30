Sam Williams goes No. 56 to Cowboys

The NFL draft resumes Friday in Las Vegas with the second and third rounds. Stay with USA TODAY Sports for live news and analysis on each pick.
The Packers made a trade with the Vikings to go get a receiver.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel's reaction to the A.J. Brown trade said it all.
Do you like the player or players your team chose in the first round of the NFL draft?
Former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. shared some harsh words for wide receiver Marquise Brown
Here's the latest 2022 NFL Draft buzz surrounding the New York Jets...
The 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 28 with the Jacksonville Jaguars set to make the first overall selection for the second straight year. Last year, the Jaguars used that top spot to select Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and kick off a quarterback-heavy first round that included Zach Wilson to the Jets, Trey Lance to the [more]
Did Bill Belichick find another unexpected gem? Or was this one just a reach?
The PFF team discusses the Green Bay Packers selection of North Dakota State WR Christian Watson in the 2nd Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Which teams made the best value picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, and which teams reached too far down the board?
The Browns moved out of the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by trading the No. 44 overall pick to the Houston Texans for three picks.
The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here and the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick. What will happen with Baker Mayfield and the Browns? Will Deebo Samuel be traded? NBC Sports has you covered with every pick in this year’s draft, continuing with Rounds 2 and 3 tonight. Stay tuned
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Cleveland Browns.
Eric Froton unveils his complete Day 2 Mock Draft now that Round 1 is in the books. (Joshua L. Jones, Athens Herald Banner via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
The Patriots have traded up to gain some speed at receiver. New England acquired the 50th overall pick from Kansas City and selected Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton. Thornton was a second-team All-Big 12 honoree in 2021, recording 62 catches for 948 yards with 10 touchdowns. He ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine [more]
It seemed like the Patriots got a good deal in their trade back with the Chiefs, but how did analysts quantify it?
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Chicago Bears.
Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft was a whirlwind, with 26 of our top 27 prospects going off the board. But there's still a lot of talent available.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy’s view of the Dallas Cowboys is accurate, which is a problem. [Opinion]
North Dakota State’s Christian Watson will try to continue the Green Bay Packers' second-round success with wide receivers. The Packers traded up 19 spots to take Watson with the 34th overall selection in the NFL draft Friday as they seek more targets for reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers now that All-Pro receiver Davante Adams is gone. “Obviously being able to catch passes from one of the best to ever do it is something I’m definitely excited about,” Watson said.