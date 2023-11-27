2 Hillsdale County players on All-State 8-player Division 2 football team

PITTSFORD — The awards continue come in as the MHSAA high school football state championships dominate the media landscape.

While Hillsdale County did not have any representatives in the 2023 state finals, several players have received recognition for their accomplishments from organizations like the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association (MHSFCA).

Multiple student-athletes were recognized in the recent all-region teams and the MHSFCA released its All-State team lists for every division, including 8-player football, on Monday.

Two student-athletes from Hillsdale County would be named: Pittsford senior Gavyn Carden and Waldron senior Sam Williams both earned spots on the defense for 8-player Division 2.

More: 7 student-athletes named to the MHSFCA prep football All-Region teams

More: Introducing the SCAA-East All-Conference football and volleyball teams

More: Introducing the 2023 Big 8 fall sports All-Conference honorees

More: Jonesville Fall Sports Review: student athletes recognized in annual awards banquet

Williams was named first team at linebacker. The senior captain and do-it-all athlete for the Spartans totaled 101 tackles this season, including one sack. He had three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

In addition to his defensive efforts, Williams had 21 pass completions for the Spartans, totaling 237 yards and two touchdowns. As a receiver, he had 25 catches, 304 yards and two touchdowns. He led the Spartans in rushing with 110 carries, 490 yards and three touchdowns.

He earned honorable mention All-Conference Floater and Linebacker this year for the SCAA East awards.

Waldron senior Sam Williams (11) received First Team All-Region honors for the linebacker position.

Carden was named a first-team defensive back. Carden was a hard-nosed tackler for the Wildcats, earning 38 solo tackles and 22 assists. That included three sacks, and he also hauled in one interception.

The senior captain adds his All-State honor to his list of accolades that includes first team All-SCAA East and all-region honors.

He was also an offensive leader for the Wildcats, who finished 7-2. Carden had 160 carries as a quarterback, totaling 1,001 yards and 14 touchdowns. He completed 64 of his 95 passes for 994 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was named an honorable mention all-conference quarterback.

Senior Gavyn Carden (2) earned MHSFCA All-State honors as a defensive back for Pittsford football.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Sam Williams, Gavyn Carden earn MHSFCA All-State honors