Sam Williams' best plays vs. Lions Week 7

The Associated Press

After too many games early in the season when the Las Vegas Raiders couldn't seem to make a big play at the right time in the fourth quarter, everything came together against Houston. With Josh Jacobs and an improved offensive line dominating the ground game, Derek Carr making a few key throws and the defense delivering down the stretch, the Raiders turned a three-point deficit into a rare lopsided win, 38-20 over the Texans on Sunday. ''We expected the game to come down in the fourth quarter,'' coach Josh McDaniels said.