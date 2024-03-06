Sam Underhill: I feared my England career was finished

Underhill has has to deal with concussion issues throughout his career - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Flanker Sam Underhill revealed that he feared that his England career was at an end when he was dropped from Steve Borthwick’s World Cup training squad last summer.

As one of the stars of the side that reached the 2019 World Cup final, Underhill’s omission from a 44-man training squad last July stunned several of his teammates. Many assumed that it was fitness related after the 27-year-old’s well documented issues with concussion, but Underhill confirmed that it was purely a selection decision.

Having also not featured in the 2023 Six Nations, Underhill felt that his face might not fit under Borthwick only to receive a summons during the World Cup after Jack Willis’ neck injury. He was subsequently named man of the match for his performance in the third place play off against Argentina and has now started three straight games in the Six Nations.

Having been on the outside looking in, Underhill has returned with a fresh perspective. “Yeah it’s been class,” Underhill said. “All I wanted to do was to get back into this team, and if I’m perfectly honest I was doubtful that that would happen.

“This is the first time I’ve done a full campaign with Steve, under him as a coach. I think I played the (2022) Aussie tour, then I don’t think I played again until the third-fourth play-off, which was 18 months.

“So, my aim personally was to get back here, and now that I am, as a player you’re constantly looking for challenges, or things to go wrong or not be going that well. Whereas actually now, I am where I want to be, and I obviously want to keep on improving, but I have taken a moment to say to myself, ‘hey, you’re doing it, well done’.

“I think it would be remiss of me, certainly any player, to think that they have to be in any team. There were 10 back-rowers in Verona [last summer], and of that 10, there were six spots, so four of us were going to go home.

“A lot of people talk about being process-driven, but that’s easier said than done .When you aren’t picked, the ability to go, that isn’t actually a reflection of where I am, is important but tough. But that might be way easier to say that sat here in the squad again, but that was something I tried to tell myself anyway, after that call was made in the summer.”

Underhill boasts a 100 per cent record against Ireland, although as he points out it helps if you are “unavailable for selection for games you don’t win”. Yet if that streak is to continue then Underhill says it is crucial that they cut down on the 22 turnovers they coughed up in the 30-21 defeat to Scotland.

“It does sound stupid but the defensive stuff felt pretty good,” Underhill said. “Apart from that first phase try they all came off turnovers, so ball retention, how often we gave them the ball back, especially against a team like Scotland, who are probably one of the best attacking teams out there, you are giving them exactly what they want, we just gave them way too much turnover ball to counter attack with.”

