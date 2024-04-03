Sam Underhill: England flanker signs new Bath deal to summer 2026

England flanker Sam Underhill has signed a new contract to stay with Bath until the end of the 2025-2026 season.

The 27-year-old made his Bath debut in 2017, having previously played for Gloucester and Ospreys.

He has since made 85 appearances for the club, including eight so far this campaign, and he played in all five of England's Six Nations matches this year to take his total caps to 35.

Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan said Underhill is "world-class".

"He is one of the best players in Europe and is an exceptional openside flanker. I am very glad he is staying at Bath," Van Graan said.

Underhill joins a long list of Bath players who have extended their stays with the club, with back-rower Ethan Staddon, fly-half Orlando Bailey, full-back Tom de Glanville, number eight Jaco Coetzee and forward Josh Bayliss to agree new terms in the last two weeks.