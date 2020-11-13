Sam Tomkins the star as Catalans Dragons see off Leeds to be one victory away from Grand Final

Ross Heppenstall
·2 min read
Catalans' Rhyse Martin is tackled during his side's 26-14 win over Leeds Rhinos - GETTY IMAGES

  • Catalans Dragons 26-14 Leeds Rhinos 

Sam Tomkins won three Super League titles during two spells at Wigan Warriors and was the inspiration behind a victory which left Catalans Dragons 80 minutes from a maiden Grand Final appearance.

The England full-back, 31, was pivotal during a first half which saw Steve McNamara’s side surge into an insurmountable lead with tries from Tom Davies, Samisoni Langi and Israel Folau.

From there the Dragons did not look back, much to McNamara’s delight, and the head coach said: “Sam’s been involved in those big games and understands the big moments, and he nailed three of them in the first half.”  

Inside the second minute, Tomkins’ searing break from deep created a try for winger Davies and he was instrumental again when Langi claimed a second French score before Folau added a third.

Folau, the controversial dual-code centre, sparked outrage when he joined Catalans earlier this year, having been sacked by Australia Rugby for claiming on social media that “hell awaits” homosexuals.

His try made it 18-0 but Leeds, the 2020 Challenge Cup winners, fashioned a spirited response after losing props Ava Seumanufagai and Mikolaj Oledzki to head injuries, replying through Alex Sutcliffe and Liam Sutcliffe to make it 18-10.

However, David Mead’s try confirmed Catalans’ semi-final spot at St Helens next Friday before Konrad Hurrell’s consolation score.

The Dragons had played only once in 34 days before this match due to a number of fixture cancellations caused by Covid-19 but they were too strong for Leeds.

McNamara, who brushed off fears that Joel Tomkins and Michael McIlorum could be set for disciplinary action after second-half incidents, added: “At the back of my mind I was concerned about the second half after one game in six weeks.  

“We needed this game – and we’ll be a whole lot better for it next week at St Helens.”

