Sam Thompson responds to Zara McDermott's "terrifying" Strictly pairing

Sam Thompson has opened up about his girlfriend Zara McDermott's "beautiful" professional partner on Strictly Come Dancing, Graziano Di Prima.

While the couple had a difficult time a few years ago when McDermott confessed to being unfaithful, now they seem to be stronger than ever.

However, Thompson shared he is 'terrified' of the Italian dancer's physical attributes as his girlfriend prepares to take to the dancefloor in the BBC One competition.

"What a beautiful man as well... big muscles, about 6 foot 4, jacked and a year younger than me as well, which is terrifying," he told Hits Radio listeners.

Thompson, who burst onto the scene via Made in Chelsea, revealed that they invited Di Prima and his wife over for dinner to get to know each other, before the show began.

"He came round for dinner with his lovely, beautiful wife not long ago - we made him spag bol - and we found out loads about him. He grew up in Sicily, he was a grape stomper - I think that's what they call it!

"He put a roof over his parent's head when he started dancing, he's got the most amazing story, he's the loveliest man," the TV personality added



According to Thompson, the dancer reminds him of somebody very close to his heart.

"What struck me though, all of these conversations we had, and it was quite deep chats, but what really struck me throughout the whole dinner was... he looks like Pete Wicks!" he admitted.

"He looks like my mate Pete, just a bit better looking. A little bit less haggard to be fair!"



Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday nights on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights from September 25 on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Interested in talking about Strictly Come Dancing? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

