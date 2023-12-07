I'm A Celeb's Sam Thompson's sweet reason for not rushing Zara McDermott to have baby

I'm A Celebrity's Sam Thompson isn't rushing Zara McDermott to have a baby. (ITV)

What did you miss?

I'm A Celebrity's Sam Thompson shared that he isn't rushing to have a baby with his girlfriend Zara McDermott any time soon for a heartwarming reason. Already in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, the TV star has expressed his hopes of becoming a father one day.

Speaking from the heart, the former Made In Chelsea star confided in Josie Gibson that the couple have decided to put their plans of starting a family on ice while his girlfriend is doing "so well" with her TV career.

What, how and why?

Zara McDermott has a successful TV career. (BBC)

Thompson revealed he wanted to get to the same point as Gibson in life - who is juggling her TV presenting career on This Morning with raising her five-year-old son Reggie. She responded: "You're going to be the best dad as well."

Thompson explained the heartwarming reason to why he's not rushing to have a baby with his girlfriend. He said: "Thanks, Jose. It's kind of tough to explain this, a lot of people- you not included - a lot of guys who are like, "Mate, you need to have kids, you need to have kids," but my circumstances are different to yours."

He added: "My girlfriend, and I would never want to take this away from her, is doing so well. I know she doesn't want to give that up. And she shouldn't have to. There will come a time where we'll both be like, "Yeah, now's the time" but I just don't think it's now."

Josie Gibson was talking to Sam Thompson in the I'm A Celebrity jungle. (ITV)

Gibson reassured Thompson that she "really lived her life" before having her son and it's worked out well for her. She said: "I had Reg at 33 and I'm so glad I had him at that age as well. I really lived my life. I totally lived it. If anything happened to me tomorrow Sam, I have had a blinder. I've had a real a good time. Until you feel like that, you know, hold out."

Social media was awash with praise for Thompson as viewers shared their belief that he will be a great dad. Among the comments, one wrote: "Imagine the forts sam is gonna build for his kids , will be the best forts Iv ever seen because his imagination is something else."

"Sam’s speech about having kids with Zara." Others added."Sam will be an amazing dad, his kids will be lucky to have him as a dad." Another added: "Sam is gonna make for a wicked Dad! His kids are gonna have soooo much fun."

What else happened on I'm A Celebrity?

I'm A Celebrity's Nick Pickard was fourth out the jungle. (ITV)

Nick Pickard was the fourth to leave the jungle after facing the public vote. Fred Sirieix, Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori have all been voted out of the jungle this week too. It follows on from Masterchef star Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears making early jungle exits after they quit on medical grounds.

