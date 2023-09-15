Sam Thompson admits he’s ‘more nervous’ than girlfriend Zara McDermott ahead of Strictly

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott have been together since 2019 (Getty Images)

Sam Thompson has admitted he’s “more nervous” than his girlfriend Zara McDermott about her upcoming Strictly Come Dancing stint.

The reality TV star has made history becoming the first ever Love Island contestant to compete in the BBC ballroom stalwart.

Ahead of the show’s return on Saturday, Thompson, who found fame on Made In Chelsea, admitted that he’s more anxious than her – only because he wants her to succeed.

The 31-year-old shared on his Hits Radio show: “I feel like I’m more nervous than Zara is.

The former Love Island star is appearing in this year’s instalment of Strictly (BBC)

“I’m not doing it, but you just want someone to do well so badly that I’m almost more nervous.

“It’s going to be so good though - she’s already started training and has mad blisters on her feet. She’s really going through it and giving everything to it.”

Thompson added that he’s looking forward to the launch show and everyone finding out who McDermott professional partner is.

He continued: “It’s such a family show and now I get to watch it and one of my loved ones is in it.

“She gets to wear her first outfit and the fake tan will be going on. I imagine there’s sparkles on the dress, there will be heels and all sorts of bells and whistles.”

His comments come after McDermott told The Standard that she wasn’t worried about the infamous ‘Strictly curse’, commonly known for breaking up pre-existing relationships, from either celeb or both the celebrity and their pro dancer partner.

The 26-year-old shared: “The thing is, I’ve wanted to do this show [for so long]. I’ve watched the show since I was seven years old, like this is a dream of mine.

“I think everyone who has got a partner on the show, everyone’s partner is really supportive, so yeah, that’s really all there is to say on it.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday, September 16 at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Listen to Sam Thompson on his Hits UK show Monday to Thursday from 7pm hitsradio.co.uk