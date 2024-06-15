Sam Stevens moves up the leaderboard at Wichita Open

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sam Stevens is putting on quite the showing for his hometown through two rounds of competition at the Wichita Open.

The Kapaun Mt. Carmel graduate finished day one tied for 15th with a four under par. However, that would quickly change for the better. He opened the second round by firing off six birdies and at one point, held full control of the top spot on the leaderboard.

Fans were on high alert watching Stevens, who seemed he could be on course-record watch with a potential 59.

Hole 18 proved to be a challenge for Stevens, and a few pitch shots would find him finishing with a double bogey, his first over par of the competition.

Stevens finished round two tied for 3rd place after firing seven under 63.

“I’ve played solidly the whole tournament,” said Stevens, “I honestly, yesterday, I drove the ball beautifully and didn’t feel like I got a whole lot out of my round. And then today, I got a lot out of my round for the most part. And obviously a little disappointed with the way I finished on 18. I had plenty of good bounces and shots that went my way today. So that’s what happens. It all kind of comes back to even with the good breaks and bad breaks. So, not going to beat myself up too much about that. Just getting ready for tomorrow.”

Lots of spectators have followed Stevens around the course over the last couple of days. He says he’s enjoyed having support from locals.

“Yeah, it’s been a lot of fun. Obviously, I’m a member here at Crestview and there are a lot of familiar faces out there,” Stevens continued, “It’d be easy, I think, playing my home course this week to kind of not be as locked in just because I’m so used to playing out here. But with people out there it feels a little bit more like a tournament and kind of keep me focused for sure.”

Stevens tees off at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday.

